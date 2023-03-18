True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

True North Commercial REIT Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TNT.UN opened at C$3.49 on Wednesday. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.21 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.94.

True North Commercial REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 95.16%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

