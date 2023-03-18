Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James to C$2.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Lion Electric Stock Down 3.3 %

TSE:LEV opened at C$2.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.64. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$583.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

