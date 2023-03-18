Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given a C$18.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$18.50 target price on Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTL. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.45.

Mullen Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$14.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$10.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.54.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.37%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

