ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives $12.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $3.96 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $895.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 204.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.18%. The firm had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

