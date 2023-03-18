First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Price Target Cut to $18.25

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $26.50 to $18.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $179.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.44.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 335.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 352.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Featured Articles

