Piper Sandler Raises Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $105.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.84.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $155,102,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $54,326,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 555.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 436,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.