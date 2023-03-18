B. Riley Cuts Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $6.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of MARA stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $954.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 5.05. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 978,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,387,000 after acquiring an additional 439,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 954,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after buying an additional 269,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 225,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.