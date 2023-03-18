Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.70.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $98.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average of $87.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Stories

