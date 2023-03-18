Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) PT Lowered to $2.00 at B. Riley

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Greenidge Generation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Greenidge Generation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GREE opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Greenidge Generation has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

In other news, Director Atlas Capital Resources Gp Llc purchased 1,190,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,190,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,999.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenidge Generation by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 72.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 175,724 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 83.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 397,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 180,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 18.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 494.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130,005 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of Bitcoin and contributes to the security and transactability of the Bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

Further Reading

