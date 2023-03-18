Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.19%.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.10. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $9.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases.

