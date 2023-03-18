FY2023 EPS Estimates for Applied Digital Co. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APLD. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $188.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 5.01. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $27.12.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 145.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 1,020.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,216,617 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 980,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 282,118 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 464,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,055. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,543.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 310,000 shares of company stock worth $817,400. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

