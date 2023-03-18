Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hays plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Hays’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.0998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.66%.
Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia and New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
