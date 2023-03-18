Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for NextGen Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.