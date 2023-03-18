Brokers Offer Predictions for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Barrington Research issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APEI. William Blair cut shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $24.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

