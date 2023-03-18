Northland Capmk Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DocGo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday.

DocGo Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $832.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.97. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. DocGo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,941 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after buying an additional 1,138,087 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,275,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the third quarter worth approximately $8,147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 257.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 608,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

