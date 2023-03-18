Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VCSA. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Vacasa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.57.
Vacasa Trading Down 6.1 %
Vacasa stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.87.
About Vacasa
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
