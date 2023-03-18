Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VCSA. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Vacasa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa Trading Down 6.1 %

Vacasa stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

About Vacasa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vacasa by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vacasa by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Vacasa by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.