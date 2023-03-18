Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avid Bioservices in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Avid Bioservices’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

CDMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $493,266. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Featured Stories

