FY2023 Earnings Estimate for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 89bio in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.33) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.64). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.74) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

ETNB opened at $12.44 on Thursday. 89bio has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $628.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

