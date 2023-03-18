Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($1.71) per share.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, December 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.07. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $29,038.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,746.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,922 shares of company stock worth $55,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 548,187 shares in the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 20.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.