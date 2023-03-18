Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, March 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $334.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.92. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

