Zacks Research Weighs in on The AES Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for AES in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get AES alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AES Trading Down 3.7 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AES. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

AES opened at $22.39 on Thursday. AES has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,804,000 after buying an additional 4,194,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AES by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,620,000 after buying an additional 914,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,686,000 after acquiring an additional 314,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AES by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,135,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,659,000 after acquiring an additional 53,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AES

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.