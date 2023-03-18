StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMRK. Northland Securities decreased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $701.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -0.09. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 40.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $25,936.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $649,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $163,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,120 shares of company stock worth $799,741. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,569,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,567 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 171.0% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 749,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 472,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 111.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.