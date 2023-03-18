Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE CP opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

