Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CP)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

NYSE CP opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.78.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Railway

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.