Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Trading Down 2.4 %

ALKS opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 132.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 24.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 660.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.