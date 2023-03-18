Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Ikena Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.24) EPS.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

IKNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Ikena Oncology Stock Down 4.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.80. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 95.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 654,800 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 45.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 304,898 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.