StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $688.16 million, a P/E ratio of 133.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $964.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 412.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its position in AMC Networks by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 45,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,047 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in AMC Networks by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in AMC Networks by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 875,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 186,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

