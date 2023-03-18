Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $115.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Amedisys Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $72.62 and a 52-week high of $179.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amedisys by 331.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

