Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Alarm.com Stock Down 1.1 %

ALRM stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Alarm.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Alarm.com by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alarm.com by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading

