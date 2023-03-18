Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $229.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

