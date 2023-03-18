ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Lowered to $29.00 at UBS Group

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

ALX Oncology Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALX Oncology Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,632,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 691,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,986,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 427,260 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 744.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 402,646 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 1,161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 395,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

