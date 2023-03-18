Brokers Set Expectations for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Petco Health and Wellness’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

