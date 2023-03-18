Amedisys’ (AMED) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.53.

Amedisys stock opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $72.62 and a 1-year high of $179.91. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.99.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. Amedisys’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 40.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

