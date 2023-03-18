Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $73.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,333 shares of company stock valued at $600,961 and sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,825,750. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

