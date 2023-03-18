StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Trading Down 3.3 %

Agilysys stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.98 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $88.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $40,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, CFO William David Wood III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,746.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $40,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,671 shares of company stock worth $3,305,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.