Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGENGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Agenus Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth about $1,230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 1,321.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,071,912 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 45,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 32.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 266,467 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

