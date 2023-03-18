Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Agenus Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Agenus Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth about $1,230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 1,321.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,071,912 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 45,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 32.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 266,467 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

