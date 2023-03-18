Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
AGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.
Agenus Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.50.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.
