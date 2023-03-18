Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,100,000 after buying an additional 75,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,432,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,934,000 after buying an additional 144,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,790,000 after buying an additional 111,086 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Further Reading

