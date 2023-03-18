Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.83.

Several research firms recently commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.8 %

SNY opened at $47.74 on Monday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Articles

