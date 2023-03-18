Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.50.
GWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$34.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 11.94. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$27.99 and a one year high of C$37.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.50.
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.
