Analysts Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Price Target at C$70.75

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.75.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AFN shares. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Ag Growth International Stock Performance
TSE:AFN opened at C$61.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.44. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$28.80 and a twelve month high of C$63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.04.
Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
