VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Head-To-Head Contrast

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

Risk & Volatility

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -23.49% -58.79% -27.44% Yalla Group 26.27% 20.47% 18.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Yalla Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.05 million 0.32 -$19.68 million ($0.34) -0.85 Yalla Group $303.60 million 1.78 $82.59 million $0.45 8.11

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than VIQ Solutions. VIQ Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VIQ Solutions and Yalla Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

VIQ Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 589.66%. Given VIQ Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Summary

Yalla Group beats VIQ Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIQ Solutions

(Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Yalla Group

(Get Rating)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.