Analyzing Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) and Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) and Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Donaldson and Molekule Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson $3.31 billion 2.28 $332.80 million $2.88 21.60 Molekule Group $620,000.00 36.25 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -5.18

Donaldson has higher revenue and earnings than Molekule Group. Molekule Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donaldson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

80.1% of Donaldson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Molekule Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Donaldson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of Molekule Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Donaldson and Molekule Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson 0 0 2 0 3.00 Molekule Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Donaldson currently has a consensus target price of $63.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.79%. Given Donaldson’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Donaldson is more favorable than Molekule Group.

Risk and Volatility

Donaldson has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molekule Group has a beta of -6.71, suggesting that its stock price is 771% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Donaldson and Molekule Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson 10.45% 32.35% 14.59% Molekule Group -578.61% -48.08% -36.35%

Summary

Donaldson beats Molekule Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. The Industrial Products segment consist of dust, fume and mist collectors, compressed air purification systems, air filtration systems for gas turbines, polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products, and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications as well as hard disk drives, and semi-conductor manufacturing. The company was founded by Frank Donaldson in 1915 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Molekule Group

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

