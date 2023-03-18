Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) and ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF)

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) and ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hoth Therapeutics and ADVANZ PHARMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics N/A -121.00% -108.13% ADVANZ PHARMA -15.31% N/A -4.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hoth Therapeutics and ADVANZ PHARMA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.31 million ($10.55) -0.20 ADVANZ PHARMA $525.58 million 1.59 -$74.86 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hoth Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADVANZ PHARMA.

2.2% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hoth Therapeutics and ADVANZ PHARMA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ADVANZ PHARMA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hoth Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $66.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,112.56%. Given Hoth Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hoth Therapeutics is more favorable than ADVANZ PHARMA.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics beats ADVANZ PHARMA on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema. The company was founded by Robbie Knie, Matthew D. Eitner, and James Ahern on May 16, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About ADVANZ PHARMA

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited, a pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products worldwide. The company operates through two segments: ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. Its ADVANZ PHARMA International segment offers a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and pharmacies. This segment's products include Brinavess for the conversion of onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm in adults; Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor indicated for use in patients with acute coronary syndrome; Xydalba, a semi-synthetic lipoglycopeptide for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections in adults; and Zevtera/Mabelio, a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired and hospital-acquired pneumonia. The company's ADVANZ PHARMA North America segment provides Donnatal for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome; Zonegran for the treatment of partial seizures in adults with epilepsy; Nilandron for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; Lanoxin for the treatment of mild to moderate heart failure and atrial fibrillation; Plaquenil for the treatment of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; and Photofrin for the treatment of certain types of cancer. It also offers Prostaglandin E1 formulations for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and peripheral arterial occlusive disease under the Prostavasin, Viridal, Vasaprostan, and Edex brands, as well as holds licensed commercialization rights to a pre-registration drug/device combination product, Trevyent for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It sells its products through direct sales and local distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. and changed its name to ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited in December 2019. ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

