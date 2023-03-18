Analyzing Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) & Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Stoneridge has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stoneridge and Spruce Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stoneridge presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.80%. Given Stoneridge’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than Spruce Power.

97.5% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Stoneridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stoneridge and Spruce Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $899.92 million 0.53 -$14.06 million ($0.51) -33.98 Spruce Power $15.60 million 7.54 $28.79 million ($0.46) -1.77

Spruce Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stoneridge. Stoneridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stoneridge and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge -1.56% -4.03% -1.74% Spruce Power -272.74% -14.94% -10.08%

Summary

Stoneridge beats Spruce Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure, and activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators. The Electronics segment offers driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. The Stoneridge Brazil segment sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services, vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices, and telematics solutions. The company was founded by D. M. Draime in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

About Spruce Power

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

