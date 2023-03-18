Head-To-Head Contrast: Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN)

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Signet Jewelers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Signet Jewelers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Signet Jewelers has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signet Jewelers $7.99 billion 0.42 $769.90 million $6.31 11.62 Maison Luxe $17.64 million 0.02 -$2.30 million ($0.15) -0.02

This table compares Signet Jewelers and Maison Luxe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Signet Jewelers has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe. Maison Luxe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signet Jewelers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Signet Jewelers and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signet Jewelers 5.18% 47.90% 10.47% Maison Luxe -56.74% N/A -248.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Signet Jewelers and Maison Luxe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signet Jewelers 0 3 2 0 2.40 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus price target of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.60%. Given Signet Jewelers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Signet Jewelers is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Summary

Signet Jewelers beats Maison Luxe on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H. Samuel and Ernest Jones banners. The Other segment consists of activities related to purchasing and conversion of rough diamonds to polished stones and unallocated corporate administrative functions. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc. engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

