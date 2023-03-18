Contrasting Gogoro (GGR) & Its Rivals

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gogoro to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -25.84% -35.10% -11.87% Gogoro Competitors -4,074.73% -24.59% -11.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gogoro and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00 Gogoro Competitors 844 2215 3040 137 2.40

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gogoro presently has a consensus target price of $5.77, suggesting a potential upside of 65.23%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 45.42%. Given Gogoro’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than its competitors.

10.3% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gogoro and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $382.83 million -$98.91 million -7.76 Gogoro Competitors $44.45 billion $2.45 billion 12.22

Gogoro’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gogoro competitors beat Gogoro on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

