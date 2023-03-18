Contrasting Symbotic (SYM) & Its Peers

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Symbotic to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Symbotic has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbotic’s competitors have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Symbotic and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic -6.08% -148.57% -11.03% Symbotic Competitors -203.41% -54.42% -30.51%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91 Symbotic Competitors 57 154 267 5 2.46

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Symbotic and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Symbotic presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.50%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 30.79%. Given Symbotic’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Symbotic has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Symbotic and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic $593.31 million -$79.00 million -3.19 Symbotic Competitors $660.73 million $16.32 million 6.16

Symbotic’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Symbotic. Symbotic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Symbotic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Symbotic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Symbotic competitors beat Symbotic on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software. Symbotic Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.