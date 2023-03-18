Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) PT Raised to GBX 475 at Numis Securities

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Numis Securities from GBX 430 ($5.24) to GBX 475 ($5.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Performance

BMY opened at GBX 449.50 ($5.48) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of £366.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,043.18 and a beta of 0.53. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 52-week low of GBX 349 ($4.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 492.50 ($6.00). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 440.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 434.07.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

