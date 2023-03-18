Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.29% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
