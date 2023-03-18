Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives $1,058.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,058.33.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,100 ($13.41) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.19) to GBX 1,150 ($14.02) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 780 ($9.51) to GBX 640 ($7.80) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Shares of FQVTF stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

