Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($3.78) target price on the stock.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Price Performance

AMS opened at GBX 226 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 261.95. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 225.50 ($2.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 319.50 ($3.89). The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £490.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2,825.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 1.51 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.